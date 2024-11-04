Alliance Insurance Brokers: Expanding Coverage Horizons

Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, celebrating 21 years in operation, is entering new sectors like aquaculture, renewable energy, and aviation, among others. The company aims to diversify its portfolio, mitigating risks for a broader range of industries.

Alliance is also making headway into the affinity insurance segment, establishing partnerships with banks, NBFCs, and consumer durable companies to offer security on loans and purchases. With a footprint in 14 cities and activities in 14 countries, the company remains committed to its global expansion.

Boasting a client base of over 4,000, the company has secured a formidable 45% share in India's raw and unpolished diamond insurance market. Noteworthy achievements include insuring over 3,000 international sports events and more than 1,000 films and web series in the media and entertainment industry.

