Finance Commission's Three-Day Crucial Nagaland Visit

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by Chairman Arvind Panagriya, commenced a pivotal three-day visit to Nagaland on Monday. The delegation, comprising key members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda, was officially welcomed at the Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam.

On Tuesday, the commission will engage in closed-door discussions with the state’s leadership, including the Chief Minister, other ministers, and senior officials, in Kohima. The state is expected to push for grants-in-aid requests worth nearly Rs one lakh crore over the next five years, spanning various essential sectors like education, health, and local governance.

Beyond government interactions, the team is set to converse with tradespeople, industry representatives, and local political entities. Additionally, they will visit Kapamodzu Peak in Phek to connect with women entrepreneurs focusing on empowerment through experiential tourism. Their visit concludes with their departure to Manipur on November 7.

