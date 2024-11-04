Left Menu

Finance Commission's Three-Day Crucial Nagaland Visit

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagriya, is on a three-day visit to Nagaland to discuss financial grants and aid. The team, involving encounters with local government and entrepreneurs, aims to assess and recommend financial provisions for the state over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:19 IST
Finance Commission's Three-Day Crucial Nagaland Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by Chairman Arvind Panagriya, commenced a pivotal three-day visit to Nagaland on Monday. The delegation, comprising key members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda, was officially welcomed at the Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam.

On Tuesday, the commission will engage in closed-door discussions with the state’s leadership, including the Chief Minister, other ministers, and senior officials, in Kohima. The state is expected to push for grants-in-aid requests worth nearly Rs one lakh crore over the next five years, spanning various essential sectors like education, health, and local governance.

Beyond government interactions, the team is set to converse with tradespeople, industry representatives, and local political entities. Additionally, they will visit Kapamodzu Peak in Phek to connect with women entrepreneurs focusing on empowerment through experiential tourism. Their visit concludes with their departure to Manipur on November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024