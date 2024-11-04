Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand's Almora Claims Nearly Two Dozen Lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences for a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora, which resulted in the loss of nearly two dozen lives. He assured that the local administration is providing prompt medical care for the injured, and he prayed for their swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of nearly two dozen individuals, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to express sincere condolences. Shah shared his sentiments on X, offering prayers for those injured and mourning the loss of lives.

Emphasizing the severity of the tragedy, the Home Minister acknowledged the swift response of the local authorities in providing medical treatment to the injured. He assured the public of the administration's commitment to ensuring a rapid recovery for the injured individuals.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a bus carrying 45 passengers plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in 23 confirmed fatalities. Almora's District Disaster Control reported that the tragic event unfolded near Kupi in Ramnagar, close to the Pauri-Almora border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

