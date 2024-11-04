Left Menu

Indonesia's Weather Outlook: A Return to Normality

Indonesia is expected to have a normal wet season in 2025, suitable for crop growth, according to the BMKG. While a weak La Nina will bring more rainfall, certain areas remain at risk of floods and landslides. Last year's severe drought, affected by El Nino, significantly impacted agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's weather agency BMKG forecasts a return to a normal wet season next year, offering relief for crop cultivation after a severe drought last year caused by El Nino. The 2023 dry spell delayed planting, leading to a 2.43% drop in rice production.

BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati announced that rainfall in most of Indonesia in 2025 is expected to range from normal to above normal, aiding food production in key areas. However, she cautioned that some regions are prone to flooding and landslides, due to increased precipitation from a weak La Nina.

Despite predictions of normal rain during the July to September 2025 dry season, risks of drought and forest fires remain. Last year, forest fires ravaged over 1.16 million hectares, marking the worst forest fire season since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

