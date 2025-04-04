Bihar's Battle with Forest Fires: A Drastic Increase in Wildfire Incidents

Bihar is grappling with a severe surge in forest fires, as incidents soared from 283 to 771 in just a year, according to the state's Economic Survey for 2024-25. The recent report highlights an alarming rise in the areas affected by these fires, from 386.9 hectares to 1404.9 hectares.

The Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Bihar's sole national park, bore the brunt, accounting for over half of the fires. However, Forest Secretary Bandana Preyashi assured the public that most incidents were minor ground or bush fires, promptly contained by the department's efficient response strategy.

The Economic Survey attributes the surge to exacerbated climatic conditions and human activities such as land conversion and crop residue burning. Efforts are underway to raise public awareness about fire safety and reduce fire-prone practices, as the state battles increasingly frequent and severe fire incidents.

