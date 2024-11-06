Green energy shift must also bring prosperity and equality: UN deputy chief

The international community must ensure that the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is equitable, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Monday in New York.

Ms. Mohammed briefed Member States on the work of the Secretary-General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals and urged them to share feedback.

The Panel recently issued a report which showed that many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies – from wind turbines and solar panels to electric vehicles and battery storage – depend on critical energy transition minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements.

Demand is set to almost triple by 2030 as the world moves from fossil fuels such as coal and gas to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by mid-century.

Uneven access

Ms. Mohammed noted that the world is in the midst of “a quiet revolution” because energy sources are changing.

“Renewables have never been cheaper or more accessible, and the acceleration in their roll-out is staggering but uneven,” she said.

She warned, however, that the transition “could reproduce and amplify inequalities of the past”, particularly to the detriment of developing countries whose resources, people and environment risk being exploited.

Focus on justice and equity

Ms. Mohammed said the Secretary-General established the Panel in response to calls from developing nations for action on the issue “lest we repeat history”.

The co-chairs – Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko of South Africa and Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy of the European Commission – also briefed Member States on the report that day.

The report identifies ways governments, industry, and the UN can work to embed justice and equity in critical energy transition mineral value chains in a bid to spur sustainable development, respect people, protect the environment, and power prosperity in resource-rich developing countries.

The report outlines seven guiding principles that prioritize human rights, environmental protection, and inclusive development while also insisting on responsible trade and investment.

“This vision is supported by calls for transparency, accountability, and a commitment to multilateral cooperation – safeguarding the rights of resource-rich countries to benefit from their minerals while protecting their communities and ecosystems,” said Ms. Mohammed.

Empowerment and accountability

The report also sets out five Actionable Recommendations, which include forming a UN-hosted expert group to lead fair policy dialogue and drive accountability across mineral value chains.

Furthermore, it advocates for a global transparency framework, funding mechanisms to address mining’s long-term impacts, and support for small-scale miners as partners in sustainable development.

“Together, these recommendations aim to empower communities, create accountability, and ensure that clean energy fuels not only our economies but also equitable and resilient growth,” she explained.

Feedback from Member States

She said that following the report’s launch, the Secretary-General asked the Panel and the UN to inform Member States and other stakeholders about the findings ahead of the COP29 climate change conference this month. Their feedback will help inform next steps.

“We are preparing the United Nations system to support the implementation of the Panel’s work – safeguarding and advancing human rights, particularly the rights of Indigenous Peoples, across the critical minerals value chain,” she said.

Furthermore, at COP29, The UN Secretary-General will convene a leader-level event to mobilize political support and establish a way forward.

Ms. Mohammed urged Member States to share their feedback, particularly in relation to two issues: the guiding principles and mainstreaming them, and how to best operationalize the five actionable recommendations.

She looked forward to hearing from Member States “as we work together to ensure we generate prosperity and equality alongside clean power.”

