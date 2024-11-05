SpaceX Satellite Supply Chain Pivot in Asia Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a strategic move influenced by geopolitical concerns, SpaceX has requested its Taiwanese suppliers to relocate production outside of Taiwan, insiders report. This decision has prompted a number of suppliers to partially shift operations to Vietnam amid heightened tensions in the region.

According to sources within the supply chain, SpaceX pressed its partners to mitigate risks associated with manufacturing in Taiwan, prompting Chin-Poon Industrial to transfer new order production to Thailand. The tension echoes a history of controversial statements from Elon Musk regarding Taiwan and its political status.

Vietnam emerges as a significant beneficiary of this shift, with investments and expansions from companies like Wistron NeWeb Corporation. The Vietnamese market is increasingly attractive for technology firms aiming to diversify manufacturing amidst uncertainties between Taiwan and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)