Apollo Green Energy Ltd Prepares for 2025 IPO Amid Ambitious Expansion

Apollo Green Energy Ltd, known for its expertise in renewable energy, announced its preparation for a 2025 public listing to fuel expansion goals and secure new projects.

This initiative aims to construct a Rs 10,000-crore project portfolio by 2025, as stated by CEO Sanjay Gupta. With over 200 professionals and a robust order book worth Rs 3,500 crore, Apollo Green is committed to delivering energy solutions focused on sustainability.

The company, specializing in EPC services, manages diverse projects and has revenue growth from Rs 324.83 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,174.77 crore in FY24, planning further expansion in solar, wind, and green hydrogen sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)