KP Energy's 1,000 MW Green Power Surge in Gujarat

KP Energy Ltd announced on Tuesday the acquisition of green energy projects worth around 1,000 megawatts (MW) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

These projects will be developed by KP Energy under definitive agreements, which are yet to be finalized with GUVNL, according to an exchange filing.

While specific financial details were not disclosed, the cumulative capacity of the contracts is 1003.7 MW. KP Energy will deliver an array of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, for the projects.

