KP Energy's 1,000 MW Green Power Surge in Gujarat
KP Energy Ltd has secured approximately 1,000 MW of green energy projects from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. The projects involve definitive agreements on engineering and construction services, though financial details remain undisclosed. These developments aim to expand renewable energy infrastructure in Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:44 IST
KP Energy Ltd announced on Tuesday the acquisition of green energy projects worth around 1,000 megawatts (MW) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).
These projects will be developed by KP Energy under definitive agreements, which are yet to be finalized with GUVNL, according to an exchange filing.
While specific financial details were not disclosed, the cumulative capacity of the contracts is 1003.7 MW. KP Energy will deliver an array of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, for the projects.
