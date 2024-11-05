JPC Chairman's Karnataka Visit Amid Waqf Land Notice Controversy

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, plans to meet with distressed farmers in Karnataka's Bijapur and Hubballi on November 7. His visit comes against the backdrop of a heated debate concerning notices that classified farmers' lands as Waqf properties, an issue sparking widespread agitations in the region.

Key BJP figures, including MP Tejasvi Surya, have expressed grave concerns over the notices. Surya publicly announced via social media that Pal accepted his request to engage directly with affected farmers, indicating the significance of the meeting. 'The Chairman of JPC on Waqf has agreed to discuss with farmer organizations, presenting their petitions to the committee,' Surya stated.

The situation has escalated following Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reversal of the contentious notices, acknowledging governmental error. This move by the CM has drawn attention from both local and national political arenas, as the BJP challenges the validity of the land records changes, allegedly tied to discussions between state officials and the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)