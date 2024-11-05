Markets Brace for Impact as Knife-Edge U.S. Election Looms

The world is watching as markets grapple with the uncertainty of a closely contested U.S. election. Currency markets, reflecting this tension, have seen implied volatility options for euro/dollar and dollar-Mexican peso spike to their highest levels since November 2016. The potential for significant market shifts hangs in the balance based on the election outcome.

While the stock market remained mostly steady, with European indices slightly down and the Asia-Pacific shares experiencing moderate gains, currency markets continued to fluctuate. The dollar moved subtly against major currencies, revealing investor uncertainty about whether a Trump or Harris victory will reshape U.S. economic policies, particularly in trade.

Bitcoin experienced a 2.7% increase, as analysts speculate that Trump's policies might be more favorable for cryptocurrencies than Harris's. As final votes are cast, all eyes are on how economic policy choices could redefine global trade dynamics, with China bracing for implications of U.S. tariff decisions post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)