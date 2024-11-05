Left Menu

Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response on IAS Study Circle Tragedy

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the CBI regarding the plea by Dalvin Suresh, who demands CCTV footage from the incident at RAU's IAS Study Circle, where three UPSC aspirants drowned in July 2024. The matter is set for January 15th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:27 IST
Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response on IAS Study Circle Tragedy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a plea by Dalvin Suresh, father of the late student Nevin Dalvin. Suresh seeks the preservation and submission of CCTV footage related to the tragic drowning of three UPSC aspirants at RAU's IAS Study Circle in July 2024.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, presiding over the case, directed the CBI to respond to the notice. The matter is scheduled for hearing on January 15. The petition, filed through advocate Abhijit Anand, emphasizes the need for the CBI to ensure the footage is recorded and shared.

In the meantime, Suresh has retracted another plea concerning the Central Vigilance Commission's oversight of the CBI investigation. The CBI has already announced charges against six, including co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh, all currently out on bail. The case was transferred to the CBI in August 2024 by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024