Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response on IAS Study Circle Tragedy

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a plea by Dalvin Suresh, father of the late student Nevin Dalvin. Suresh seeks the preservation and submission of CCTV footage related to the tragic drowning of three UPSC aspirants at RAU's IAS Study Circle in July 2024.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, presiding over the case, directed the CBI to respond to the notice. The matter is scheduled for hearing on January 15. The petition, filed through advocate Abhijit Anand, emphasizes the need for the CBI to ensure the footage is recorded and shared.

In the meantime, Suresh has retracted another plea concerning the Central Vigilance Commission's oversight of the CBI investigation. The CBI has already announced charges against six, including co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh, all currently out on bail. The case was transferred to the CBI in August 2024 by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)