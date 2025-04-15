Tragic Drowning Incident of Two Young Cousins in Odisha

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Balasore district, two six-year-old girls drowned on Tuesday while playing near a pond. The incident occurred in the Gandhi Chhak area under Basta police station, authorities reported.

The young cousins were playing behind their home near the pond when they went missing. Concerned family members began a search and discovered the children's bodies floating in the water, according to a police officer.

The girls were urgently taken to Basta hospital, where a doctor confirmed their deaths. This incident highlights the dangers of unsupervised play near water bodies, especially for young children.

(With inputs from agencies.)