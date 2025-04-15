Tragic Drowning Incident of Two Young Cousins in Odisha
Two six-year-old girls tragically drowned while playing near a pond in Balasore district, Odisha. The cousins were playing close to a water body behind their home at Gandhi Chhak, Basta police station area. Their bodies were found floating in the pond after they failed to return home, and were declared dead at Basta hospital.
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Balasore district, two six-year-old girls drowned on Tuesday while playing near a pond. The incident occurred in the Gandhi Chhak area under Basta police station, authorities reported.
The young cousins were playing behind their home near the pond when they went missing. Concerned family members began a search and discovered the children's bodies floating in the water, according to a police officer.
The girls were urgently taken to Basta hospital, where a doctor confirmed their deaths. This incident highlights the dangers of unsupervised play near water bodies, especially for young children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
