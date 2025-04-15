Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Four Young Lives in Jharkhand Pond

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Garhwa district as four children, aged between eight and sixteen, drowned while bathing in a village pond. The accident happened in Udsuggi village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Garhwa police station, according to Garhwa Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

The young victims have been identified as Lucky Kumar, aged eight, Akshay Kumar, aged twelve, Hariom Chandravanshi, aged thirteen, and Narayan Chandravanshi, aged sixteen. Eyewitnesses reported that the children inadvertently ventured into deep water, leading to their untimely demise.

Despite swift action by the villagers to retrieve the children from the pond and rush them to Sadar hospital, medical practitioners pronounced them dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure safety measures are in place to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)