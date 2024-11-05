Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Turkey's Top Oil Refiner

A fire at Turkey's leading oil refinery, Tupras, in the northwest, resulted in minor injuries to 12 individuals. The incident, which occurred during compressor maintenance, has been contained, and affected employees were hospitalized. Normal operations continue following the brief disruption caused by the explosion.

A fire erupted at Turkey's leading oil refinery, Tupras, injuring 12 people during maintenance work on a compressor.

The blaze, which took place in the northwest of the country, has been brought under control, according to a statement from the company.

Despite the disruption and an explosion that attracted media attention, normal operations have resumed. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kocaeli province, while footage showed smoke rising from the site near Istanbul.

