Fire Disrupts Turkey's Top Oil Refiner

A fire erupted at Turkey's leading oil refinery, Tupras, injuring 12 people during maintenance work on a compressor.

The blaze, which took place in the northwest of the country, has been brought under control, according to a statement from the company.

Despite the disruption and an explosion that attracted media attention, normal operations have resumed. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kocaeli province, while footage showed smoke rising from the site near Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)