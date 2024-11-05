Canada's Trade Deficit Swells Amid Price Falls

Canada's trade deficit widened to C$1.26 billion in September, primarily due to declining export prices, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday.

The fall was mainly attributed to a slump in commodity pricing, notably crude oil and minerals, despite an increase in export volumes by 1.4%.

In response to weak demand and economic prospects, the Bank of Canada has been reducing interest rates to spur local demand, which analysts expect will drive trade momentum in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)