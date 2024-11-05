Left Menu

Finance Commission Advocates State Self-Revenue Generation

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, urged states to enhance their own revenue for fiscal independence. Special attention was given to Nagaland, with discussions on potential grants and economic challenges. Recommendations will be finalized after consultations, due by October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:22 IST
Finance Commission Advocates State Self-Revenue Generation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Panagariya, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, has advocated for states to boost their revenue generation to achieve fiscal self-reliance. He emphasized that while usual state grants will persist, increased state revenue remains crucial for larger Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and consequently, higher capital incomes.

Nagaland was given special focus, as it heavily relies on central funding. Panagariya highlighted that the state benefits from unique financial provisions, such as a 90% central contribution on certain schemes, compared to 60% for other states. He noted Nagaland's proposals, including incorporating cesses and surcharges in the divisible pool and introducing a 'disability index' to account for local challenges.

The Commission's delegation engaged with Nagaland's officials and stakeholders, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, to discuss significant proposals, like funding for infrastructure and technology projects. Panagariya stated that final recommendations would be made post nationwide consultations, targeted for completion by October 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024