Tragic Double Death: Navi Mumbai Mother's Gruesome End

A disturbing incident occurred in Navi Mumbai, where a woman is alleged to have strangled her young daughter before committing suicide, authorities reported on Sunday.

Priyanka Kamble, aged 26, reportedly strangled her six-year-old daughter, Vaishnavi, and later hanged herself at their residence in the Ghansoli area on April 23, according to police officials.

The case took a more complex turn when Priyanka's husband revealed her struggles with high blood pressure and mental stress. Following the initial assessment labeling the deaths as accidental, the autopsy confirmed the child's death was due to strangulation. Subsequently, the police have filed a case of murder against the deceased mother under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, upon the husband's complaint.

