Tragic Double Death: Navi Mumbai Mother's Gruesome End
A Navi Mumbai woman, Priyanka Kamble, allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter before taking her own life. Police investigations revealed mental health struggles and have charged her posthumously with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case sparked conversations on the stress and mental health issues faced by many.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident occurred in Navi Mumbai, where a woman is alleged to have strangled her young daughter before committing suicide, authorities reported on Sunday.
Priyanka Kamble, aged 26, reportedly strangled her six-year-old daughter, Vaishnavi, and later hanged herself at their residence in the Ghansoli area on April 23, according to police officials.
The case took a more complex turn when Priyanka's husband revealed her struggles with high blood pressure and mental stress. Following the initial assessment labeling the deaths as accidental, the autopsy confirmed the child's death was due to strangulation. Subsequently, the police have filed a case of murder against the deceased mother under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, upon the husband's complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-powered mental health tools could be key to surviving climate disasters
Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks
Dubai Derma 2025 Advances Innovations in Dermatology and Mental Health
Riding for Recovery: A Journey to Destigmatize Mental Health
Twin Trailblazers: Empowering Youth for Mental Health and Equality