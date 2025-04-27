Left Menu

Justice Served: 47-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

A Kottayam court sentenced Sijomon to 47 years for sexually assaulting a minor, fined Rs 30,000. The assault case was reported in 2024. Police registered the case in Ayarkunnam last August. The court convicted Sijomon; Anoop Jose led the investigation, with Paul K Abraham as public prosecutor.

Updated: 27-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:36 IST
Justice Served: 47-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault
In a decisive legal outcome, a Kottayam Special Fast-track Court has sentenced Sijomon to 47 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The case, initially reported in 2024, saw Sijomon also fined Rs 30,000 by Judge Satheesh Kumar V. The accused, a resident of Chenakkala, Vaikom, was implicated in the crime reported at Ayarkunnam police station in August of the previous year.

Station House Officer Anoop Jose led the investigation with Public Prosecutor Paul K Abraham, securing a conviction in this crucial POCSO case, as confirmed by a police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

