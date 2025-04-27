Left Menu

Adnan Sami Fires Back Amidst Citizenship Controversy

Singer Adnan Sami has responded to questions about his citizenship raised by Pakistan’s former Information Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Sami, who obtained Indian citizenship in 2015, criticized Hussain’s comments regarding his background and the recent call for Pakistani nationals to leave India.

In a heated exchange, singer Adnan Sami has addressed questions about his citizenship raised by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's former Information Minister, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of them tourists.

After the incident, the Indian government has asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country. Receiving backlash, Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2015, refuted Hussain's remarks about his heritage while expressing his disdain for the violence that occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

