Adnan Sami Fires Back Amidst Citizenship Controversy

In a heated exchange, singer Adnan Sami has addressed questions about his citizenship raised by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's former Information Minister, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of them tourists.

After the incident, the Indian government has asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country. Receiving backlash, Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2015, refuted Hussain's remarks about his heritage while expressing his disdain for the violence that occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)