Real-Time Updates: Tracking the U.S. Election Results

Edison Research is providing ongoing updates and a running tally of the U.S. election results, focusing on key battleground states. As votes are counted, coverage includes analysis and insights into the electoral process, ensuring the public remains informed about the latest developments.

Updated: 06-11-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:34 IST
