Bitcoin Soars Amid Trump Election Speculation

Bitcoin has surged to an unprecedented high in Asian trading, reaching $75,060. The substantial rise of 7% from its previous peak in March marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency market.

Investors are attributing this spike to the possibility of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency, anticipating a more lenient regulatory approach towards the digital currency.

The potential shift in U.S. policy is seen as a favorable condition for the growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, influencing investor sentiment and driving up Bitcoin's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)