Bitcoin Soars Amid Trump Election Speculation
Bitcoin has reached a new high, soaring to $75,060 in Asia trade. Investors speculate that a Donald Trump presidential win could lead to lenient cryptocurrency regulation, contributing to Bitcoin's surge. This marks a significant rise from its previous peak in March.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:44 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Bitcoin has surged to an unprecedented high in Asian trading, reaching $75,060. The substantial rise of 7% from its previous peak in March marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency market.
Investors are attributing this spike to the possibility of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency, anticipating a more lenient regulatory approach towards the digital currency.
The potential shift in U.S. policy is seen as a favorable condition for the growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, influencing investor sentiment and driving up Bitcoin's value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HDFC SKY's Stock SIP Revolutionizes Investment for Indian Investors
Market Turmoil: Investors Lose Rs 9.19 Lakh Crore Amid Sensex Slump
Supreme Court Debates Secularism and Madrasa Regulation
Kerala Gold Scheme Collapse: Investors Duped by Apollo Jewellery Group
We should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.