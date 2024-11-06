Bihar Bids Farewell to Its Beloved 'Kokila', Sharda Sinha

The mortal remains of Sharda Sinha, a revered figure in Indian folk music known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport early Wednesday morning. The celebrated singer passed away on Tuesday evening due to refractory shock stemming from septicaemia.

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018, Sinha's condition worsened on Monday, necessitating intensive medical intervention. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, confirmed that her last rites are scheduled to take place in Patna, reflecting the family's wishes to honor her alongside her late husband.

In a tribute, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced that Sinha's last rites will be conducted with full honors, marking the significant cultural loss. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences, highlighting her indelible impact on Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music.

(With inputs from agencies.)