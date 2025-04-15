Left Menu

Controversy Ignites: Biju Patnaik Statue Set Ablaze

A statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was set ablaze in Patnagarh town, sparking condemnation from various political parties. The burning follows previous vandalism incidents and has been linked to tensions over the state's decision to stop observing Panchayati Raj Day on Patnaik's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:28 IST
Statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was set ablaze in Patnagarh town, Bolangir district, causing uproar among local political factions.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the BJD, CPI, and other Left parties. IGP (North Range) Himansu Kumar Lal confirmed one man, suspected to be mentally unstable, was detained in connection.

BJD leaders lamented recurring attacks on Patnaik's statues, linking them to the state's BJP government discontinuing celebrations on his birthday. This latest act of arson marks the third such incident in recent months, following vandalism in Cuttack district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

