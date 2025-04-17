Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik: A Decade-Spanning Leadership in Odisha's Political Landscape

Naveen Patnaik filed nomination papers for BJD president, celebrating eight consecutive terms. He emphasized Odisha's development under his leadership. Filed his papers on the anniversary of his late father Biju Patnaik, namesake of BJD, and addressed political challenges against historical recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:46 IST
Naveen Patnaik: A Decade-Spanning Leadership in Odisha's Political Landscape
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, submitted his nomination for the position of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president at Sankha Bhawan on Thursday. As the lone candidate, this marks his ninth successive bid since the party's establishment in 1997.

Patnaik's nomination coincided with the 28th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, after whom the BJD is named. Reflecting on Odisha's progress, Patnaik highlighted the state's achievements from 2000 to 2024, underscoring its elevated status nationally and internationally.

Addressing omitted mentions of political adversaries, Patnaik cautioned against attempts to undermine the legacy of historical figures, asserting that history's narrative spans across extensive national experiences and maintains resilience against alteration attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025