Naveen Patnaik: A Decade-Spanning Leadership in Odisha's Political Landscape

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, submitted his nomination for the position of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president at Sankha Bhawan on Thursday. As the lone candidate, this marks his ninth successive bid since the party's establishment in 1997.

Patnaik's nomination coincided with the 28th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, after whom the BJD is named. Reflecting on Odisha's progress, Patnaik highlighted the state's achievements from 2000 to 2024, underscoring its elevated status nationally and internationally.

Addressing omitted mentions of political adversaries, Patnaik cautioned against attempts to undermine the legacy of historical figures, asserting that history's narrative spans across extensive national experiences and maintains resilience against alteration attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)