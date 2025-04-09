Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Defends VK Pandian Amidst BJD Controversy

Amidst controversy within the Biju Janata Dal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik defends former member VK Pandian, disassociating him from recent internal disputes. Patnaik emphasized the unity and secular nature of the party while addressing concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill vote split by the party's MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:53 IST
Naveen Patnaik Defends VK Pandian Amidst BJD Controversy
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch defense against internal criticism, Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician, should not face blame for recent party disputes, as he left the BJD over 10 months ago.

Patnaik's comments emerged following controversy over how BJD MPs voted on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Clarifying Pandian's detachment from current party matters, Patnaik noted his positive contributions to both the state and the party.

Emphasizing unity, BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak insisted there is no infighting, asserting all members are united under Patnaik's leadership. Meanwhile, BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya reaffirmed the party's commitment to secularism, resolving to discuss their changing stance on the Waqf Bill internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025