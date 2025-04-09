Naveen Patnaik Defends VK Pandian Amidst BJD Controversy

In a staunch defense against internal criticism, Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician, should not face blame for recent party disputes, as he left the BJD over 10 months ago.

Patnaik's comments emerged following controversy over how BJD MPs voted on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Clarifying Pandian's detachment from current party matters, Patnaik noted his positive contributions to both the state and the party.

Emphasizing unity, BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak insisted there is no infighting, asserting all members are united under Patnaik's leadership. Meanwhile, BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya reaffirmed the party's commitment to secularism, resolving to discuss their changing stance on the Waqf Bill internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)