BJD's Internal Strife Over Waqf Bill: Patnaik Defends Pandian Again

BJD president Naveen Patnaik defended VK Pandian amidst internal party conflicts surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. While some leaders blamed Pandian for recent decisions, Patnaik emphasized Pandian's integrity and past contributions, dismissing claims against him and rebuking unauthorized party meetings happening outside official premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has once again emerged in defense of VK Pandian amid escalating tensions over the party's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Patnaik clarified Pandian should not be blamed for the party's activities, highlighting his decade-long service and dedication.

This marks the second time within a year Patnaik has publicly supported Pandian, underscoring his integrity and contributions across various fields, including his role during major cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid criticisms targeting Pandian from various factions within the BJD, Patnaik reiterated Pandian's departure from the party and dissociated him from current decisions.

Amidst rising discontent, with some party members holding unofficial meetings and blaming Pandian for urging a vote on the Waqf Bill, Patnaik condemned such gatherings. The alteration in BJD's official stance led some MPs to support the Bill, spurring further internal disagreements and demands for clarity from party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

