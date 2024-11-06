Former Minister Mahesh Joshi and 21 Others Accused in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Scam

In a significant development, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed charges against former minister Mahesh Joshi and 21 others in connection with an alleged scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Joshi, responding to the allegations, stated that he was unaware of the official charges until informed by the media. He emphasized his willingness to cooperate with investigations, asserting the importance of revealing the truth to the public, which he believes will vindicate him from any corruption allegations.

The controversy has stirred political tensions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya criticizing the previous Congress government. Acharya alleged that funds allocated by the central government for the provision of tap water to households were misappropriated and only accounted for on paper, rather than delivered in reality.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been rigorously probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, including the arrest of Sanjay Badaya, a suspected middleman in the scam. Recent developments also saw the arrest of Mahesh Mittal, a contractor allegedly implicated, as authorities continue their investigative efforts to unravel the Rs 20,000 crore scandal.

