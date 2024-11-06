Odisha's Cyclone DANA Causes Over Rs 600 Crore in Damages

Odisha has been gripped by devastation as Cyclone DANA wreaked havoc across the state, causing extensive damage estimated at Rs 616.19 crore. The cyclone affected 131 blocks spanning 14 districts, according to the latest assessment from the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari.

Key sectors including the Power Department, Panchayati Raj Department, and Rural Development Department bore the brunt of the calamity, alongside widespread crop losses amounting to Rs 82.92 crore. The destruction of homes has been valued near Rs 21 crore, with the government pledging compensation for partial and total housing damages.

State efforts to address the aftermath are ongoing, as preparations begin to provide financial aid to the afflicted regions. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, having surveyed the affected areas, instructed authorities to expedite assistance. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reported that 92% of connectivity across Odisha has been restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)