TTV Dhinakaran's party, O Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance: TN BJP chief Nainar to PTI.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 09:05 IST
- Country:
- India
TTV Dhinakaran's party, O Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance: TN BJP chief Nainar to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Strategic Political Alliance
New Political Alliance Formed in Nepal's Terai-Madhesh Region
Controversy Brews in Tamil Nadu BJP Amid Leadership and Legislative Issues
Speculation Surrounds Tamil Nadu BJP Leadership and Alliances
Tributes Pour In for Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan: A Stalwart of Tamil Nadu Politics