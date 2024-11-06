China Stocks Stagnant Amidst U.S. Election Worries

China's equity markets remained stagnant on Wednesday as investors observed the unfolding U.S. election results, which could significantly impact the Chinese economy. Initially, stocks opened marginally higher, but Hong Kong's markets saw declines.

The prospect of a Trump reelection, with threats of hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, rattled investors, resulting in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index plummeting by 2.84%. Major Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong, like JD.com, Alibaba, and Meituan, suffered substantial losses.

Despite a broader market recovery since late September, driven by governmental rate cuts and stimulus, concerns about U.S.-China tensions persist. Analysts suggest market performance will hinge on upcoming economic policies rather than just election outcomes.

