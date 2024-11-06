Left Menu

Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage

The Odisha government is set to host an international symposium focusing on Shree Anna (millet) and forgotten foods. Aiming to promote food security and sustainable agriculture, the event will bring together diverse stakeholders to highlight the benefits of traditional foods. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:24 IST
Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage
Mohan Charan Majhi Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Odisha is preparing to host an international symposium centered on Shree Anna, or millet, and other forgotten foods. Scheduled for November 10 and 11, this gathering aims to celebrate the state's agricultural heritage.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the two-day event will emphasize the importance of these traditional foods in promoting food security and sustainable agricultural practices. The symposium is organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo addressed the media, highlighting the need to reintegrate millets and forgotten foods into our diets. This initiative not only aims to preserve Odisha's rich agricultural legacy but also to bolster support for tribal communities and smallholder farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024