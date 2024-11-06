Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage

The government of Odisha is preparing to host an international symposium centered on Shree Anna, or millet, and other forgotten foods. Scheduled for November 10 and 11, this gathering aims to celebrate the state's agricultural heritage.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the two-day event will emphasize the importance of these traditional foods in promoting food security and sustainable agricultural practices. The symposium is organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo addressed the media, highlighting the need to reintegrate millets and forgotten foods into our diets. This initiative not only aims to preserve Odisha's rich agricultural legacy but also to bolster support for tribal communities and smallholder farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)