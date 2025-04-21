G20 Agriculture Leaders Gather in Durban to Tackle Food Security, Innovation

From 23 to 25 April 2025, South Africa will play host to a critical gathering of global agricultural leaders as Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen convenes the second G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) and Food Security Task Force Meetings in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The high-level event, hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s G20 Presidency and the international effort to enhance global food systems and agricultural resilience.

The meetings form part of a broader series of official G20 events leading up to the highly anticipated G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025. These sessions aim to galvanize international collaboration around urgent challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.

Themes and Priorities

The Durban meetings will take place under two central themes: “Data-Driven Approaches to Addressing Food Security” and “Promoting Inclusive Agricultural Investment and Market Access.” These themes reflect South Africa’s focus on equity, innovation, and sustainability in agrifood systems during its G20 leadership term.

Building on the outcomes of the first AWG meeting held in March 2025, this second session will focus on four key policy priorities:

Promotion of policies and investments that support inclusive market participation, targeting improved food and nutrition security, especially in vulnerable regions. Empowering youth and women in agricultural systems by advancing access to land, financing, training, and leadership roles in agribusinesses. Fostering innovation and technology transfer, particularly in agri-tech and agro-processing sectors, to boost productivity and value chain efficiency. Building climate resilience in agriculture through sustainable practices, adaptive technologies, and integrated risk management strategies.

A Platform for Action and Unity

Minister Steenhuisen emphasized the importance of these meetings as a continuation of the momentum built during the March gathering. At that event, he highlighted the multitude of challenges facing farmers globally, including rising production costs, climate instability, and geopolitical disruptions to food supply chains.

Steenhuisen urged for deeper cooperation grounded in the African philosophy of Ubuntu—a principle of collective responsibility, mutual respect, and shared humanity. "In the spirit of Ubuntu, we must recognize that food security anywhere is food security everywhere. Our collective survival depends on our ability to work together," he said.

The March meeting saw overwhelming support from G20 member states, invited guest countries, and key international organizations for South Africa’s identified priorities. The consensus established a strong foundation for the upcoming discussions in Durban.

Shaping the Future of Global Agriculture

The Durban meetings are expected to advance the technical and policy discussions necessary for crafting a comprehensive Ministerial Declaration to be adopted later in 2025. This declaration will outline shared commitments to transforming global food systems, enhancing agricultural investment flows, and promoting resilience against climate shocks.

Participants will include senior agricultural officials from all G20 member countries, representatives of invited guest nations such as Egypt and Nigeria, and delegations from major international organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Workshops, panel sessions, and bilateral discussions are on the agenda, alongside dedicated sessions to showcase South Africa’s agricultural innovations, land reform strategies, and smallholder farmer support programs.

A Defining Moment for Africa and the Global South

Hosting the G20 AWG in Durban not only elevates South Africa’s role on the global agricultural stage but also amplifies the voice of the African continent in shaping international food policy. As the world grapples with rising hunger, environmental degradation, and food price volatility, the success of these meetings will be critical in forging a path toward inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood systems.

“As we gather in Durban, we carry the hopes of billions who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, nourishment, and dignity. This is more than a policy meeting—it is a moment to reshape the future of food,” Minister Steenhuisen concluded.