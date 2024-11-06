Special Prayers in India Amid High Stakes U.S. Presidential Elections
As the U.S. presidential election unfolds, prayers are held in India for candidates linked to Indian heritage. JD Vance and Kamala Harris, with roots in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively, evoke hopes of strengthened India-U.S. ties. Early trends show Trump leading in electoral votes.
As the U.S. presidential election count gets underway, residents in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district offered special prayers for Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance, who is married to Usha Vance from Vadluru, has sparked hopes of improved India-U.S. relations if Trump wins. Locals express pride in Vance's village connection while acknowledging the family's past contributions, including temple land donations.
Usha Vance's potential success is seen as a matter of pride and a chance to enhance bilateral relations between India and the U.S. JD Vance recently voted at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ohio. Concurrently, prayers were held for Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the emotional stakes involved for candidates with Indian roots.
In Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, a special pooja was conducted for Kamala Harris. Harris' supporter Joy, visiting from Chicago, voiced confidence in a Democratic win despite CNN projections showing Trump leading. These elections resonate globally, embedding personal and cultural hopes amid the political rivalry between Trump and Harris.
