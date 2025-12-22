Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects Citing Security Concerns

The Trump administration has put a temporary stop to leases for five major offshore wind projects along the U.S. East Coast, citing potential national security risks.

This decision marks a further setback for offshore wind energy developers, who have experienced multiple obstacles during Donald Trump's presidency. Danish firm Orsted suffered a significant drop in share value upon the announcement, and companies such as Dominion Energy and Equinor saw similar trends.

The U.S. Department of the Interior cited the potential for radar interference from turbine movements as the primary concern, impacting the military's ability to identify and track threats effectively. The pause allows federal agencies to assess these risks, while industry figures urge a swift resolution to protect grid reliability and future investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)