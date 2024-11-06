Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Faces Defamation Challenge as BJP Leader's Complaint Stokes Political Tensions

In a significant legal development at Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena was granted an extension by the presiding judge to file a rejoinder to the defamation claims set forth by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The case highlights elevated political tensions in the capital over alleged intriguing maneuvers by the BJP.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne presided over the proceedings, listening to veteran legal advocate Ramesh Gupta represent Marlena via video conference. The court proceedings are now scheduled to continue on November 22. Gupta's defense centers on contesting summons issued to Marlena in the disputed defamation case.

The defamation complaint originates from Atishi's accusations during a press conference, alleging that BJP made underhanded efforts to sway her into their ranks, with threats of her potential arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. BJP's rebuttal, documented by advocate Shoumendu Mukherjee, argues the credibility of Marlena's statements, describing them as baseless and provocatively defamatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)