Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Faces Defamation Challenge as BJP Leader's Complaint Stokes Political Tensions

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted Delhi CM Atishi Marlena's counsel time to respond to a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. This legal confrontation stems from allegations by Atishi that BJP approached her to join their party, threatening legal action if she declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant legal development at Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena was granted an extension by the presiding judge to file a rejoinder to the defamation claims set forth by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The case highlights elevated political tensions in the capital over alleged intriguing maneuvers by the BJP.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne presided over the proceedings, listening to veteran legal advocate Ramesh Gupta represent Marlena via video conference. The court proceedings are now scheduled to continue on November 22. Gupta's defense centers on contesting summons issued to Marlena in the disputed defamation case.

The defamation complaint originates from Atishi's accusations during a press conference, alleging that BJP made underhanded efforts to sway her into their ranks, with threats of her potential arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. BJP's rebuttal, documented by advocate Shoumendu Mukherjee, argues the credibility of Marlena's statements, describing them as baseless and provocatively defamatory.

