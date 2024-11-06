Dramatic Arrest in Journalist Murder Case: Two Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

In a major breakthrough, law enforcement in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended two suspects in the murder case of journalist Dilip Saini. The accused, identified as Anurag Tiwari and Alok Tiwari, were detained by the police on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday announcement by local authorities.

The operation turned dramatic when the primary suspect, Anurag Tiwari, suffered a leg injury during a police firing incident, while accomplice Alok Tiwari opted to surrender. The encounter unfolded in the vicinity of Thana Malwa. ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra explained that during routine checks, the duo attempted to evade a police signal by turning their vehicle around, prompting the confrontation.

Amid the ensuing blockade by police, gunfire erupted, reportedly initiated by the vehicle occupants. In the ensuing shootout, Anurag sustained a leg injury as officers returned fire. The police named him the wanted suspect in the murder probe after interrogating him. A cache of weapons, including a knife, a pistol, cartridges, a car, and Rs 4200 in cash associated with the crime, was subsequently seized. The suspects have past involvements in multiple serious offenses, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)