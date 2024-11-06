Sacred Closure: Shri Badrinath Dham's Doors to Close on November 17

The doors of the renowned Shri Badrinath Dham are set to close for the winter season on November 17, according to temple authorities. The closure process, known as Panch Pujas, commences on November 13. Ajendra Ajay, President of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), will oversee the ceremonies.

Harish Gaur, BKTC Media Incharge, outlined the sequence of events. The first day will see rituals at the Lord Ganesha temple, with its doors closing that evening. On November 14, the doors of the Adi Kedareshwar and Shankaracharya temples will also be closed. November 15 will mark the cessation of the Khadga-Pustak Puja and Vedic chants.

Kadhai Bhog will be offered to Maa Lakshmi on November 16, ahead of the main closure event on November 17 at 9:07 PM. The following day, the throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, along with Shri Kuber and Uddhav Ji, will move to their winter quarters in Pandukeshwar and Shri Nrisinha Temple, Joshimath, where they will stay for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)