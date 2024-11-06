Rosa Power Achieves Zero-Debt Milestone with Strategic Prepayment

Rosa Power, affiliated with Reliance Power, has successfully eliminated its debt by making a strategic prepayment of Rs 485 crore to Varde Partners of Singapore, marking a significant financial milestone.

This payment, which comes after a prior Rs 833 crore prepayment, aggregates the total to Rs 1,318 crore, allowing Rosa Power to achieve a zero-debt status ahead of schedule as per company statements.

The debt clearance bolsters Rosa Power's balance sheet and, alongside a Rs 1,525 crore equity-linked warrants issuance, positions Reliance Power to seize new opportunities in the burgeoning green energy market.

