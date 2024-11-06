Rosa Power Achieves Zero-Debt Milestone with Strategic Prepayment
Reliance Power's Rosa Power unit has reached a zero-debt status by prepaying a total of Rs 1,318 crore to Varde Partners. This debt clearance, including a recent Rs 485 crore payment, strengthens Rosa Power's balance sheet and enhances opportunities in the green energy sector.
Rosa Power, affiliated with Reliance Power, has successfully eliminated its debt by making a strategic prepayment of Rs 485 crore to Varde Partners of Singapore, marking a significant financial milestone.
This payment, which comes after a prior Rs 833 crore prepayment, aggregates the total to Rs 1,318 crore, allowing Rosa Power to achieve a zero-debt status ahead of schedule as per company statements.
The debt clearance bolsters Rosa Power's balance sheet and, alongside a Rs 1,525 crore equity-linked warrants issuance, positions Reliance Power to seize new opportunities in the burgeoning green energy market.
