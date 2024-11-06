Left Menu

Blaze Strikes Ludhiana: Fire Engulfs Clothing Store

A fire erupted in a two-storey building on Ludhiana's Basant Street near Noorwala Road. The blaze began in a clothing store and damaged a car. Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh stated that the fire was 90% contained but had impacted 400-500 units. Further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:56 IST
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire ignited in a two-storey building on Ludhiana's Basant Street near Noorwala Road at around 7 PM Wednesday, causing significant damage to a clothing store on the second floor, according to fire department officials.

The blaze, which also caused damage to an adjacent car, was about 90 percent under control, stated Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh. Concerns were raised about the lack of adequate stock and fire safety measures during the emergency.

The incident has affected approximately 400-500 units, as indicated in a preliminary report. Authorities are working diligently to gather further information as the situation develops. Residents and passers-by are advised to avoid the area until the fire is completely extinguished and safety is assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

