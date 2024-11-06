Odisha's Poultry Project: Empowering Women through Sustainable Farming

The Odisha government, partnering with a private organization, is launching an initiative to expand backyard poultry farming, aiming to make rural women self-reliant, a minister announced on Wednesday.

This model for empowerment through sustainable farming is already being applied by 50 women in the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, according to Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo. With 30 districts in Odisha, there is significant potential for further growth.

Singhdeo urged for collaboration with all district administrations to extend the model's reach, suggesting the use of district mineral foundation funds to support these poultry initiatives, which emphasize indigenous breeds and scientific methods. The minister highlighted the pivotal role of women in driving the state's economic progress, particularly in agriculture.

