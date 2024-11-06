Left Menu

Digital Drive: DLC Campaign 3.0 Empowers India's Pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the nationwide DLC Campaign 3.0 to enhance pensioners' ease through digital certificates. Running in November 2024 across 800 cities, this initiative involves 1,900 camps, supported by 19 banks and 57 associations. It ensures digital and traditional certificate submission options for all pensioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:47 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh announced the nationwide launch of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, aiming to digitally empower Indian pensioners. The initiative, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, allows pensioners to submit their life certificates digitally, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

The campaign runs from November 1 to 30, 2024, spanning 800 cities and towns with 1,900 organized camps and support from 1,100 nodal officers. Pensioners can submit their certificates from home, or utilize services at Pension Disbursing Banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), in collaboration with various key stakeholders.

Minister Singh emphasized the commitment to improving pensioners' welfare through a digital-first strategy, supported by a wide-reaching awareness campaign utilizing social media and other platforms. Singh assured alternative submission methods will remain to ensure no pensioner faces barriers, and encouraged feedback to optimize service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

