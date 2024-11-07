QatarEnergy's Strategic Pricing Moves for December Crude

QatarEnergy has strategically set the official selling prices (OSP) for its December marine and land crude oils, as revealed by a pricing document. These new price points reflect the company's response to the global market's supply and demand dynamics.

For buyers of marine crude oil from Qatar, the current OSP is Oman/Dubai plus $0.65 per barrel. This pricing strategy aims to maintain a competitive edge in the regional market, attracting importers by offering a viable alternative to other regional suppliers.

Meanwhile, land crude pricing has been set at Oman/Dubai plus $0.70 per barrel. Industry insiders suggest that this move will enhance QatarEnergy's market position while ensuring profitability amid fluctuating global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)