Maharashtra CM Backs Shaina NC's Bid to Transform Mumbadevi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde supports Shaina NC's candidacy for the Mumbadevi constituency, emphasizing her role in addressing redevelopment and women's empowerment. He highlighted government efforts like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and redevelopment projects. Elections are slated for November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged the citizens of the Mumbadevi constituency to support Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the redevelopment of the area's aging infrastructure. Shinde inaugurated Shaina NC's central election office, stressing the constituency's importance due to the presence of the revered Mumbadevi Temple.

During the event, CM Shinde highlighted the Mahayuti government's commitment to infrastructure development, including a Rs220 crore investment in the temple complex and improved transportation for devotees. He underscored efforts to empower women through the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which has recently seen stipend enhancements from Rs1500 to Rs2100 per month.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale joined in endorsing Shaina NC, citing her capability to address women's issues effectively in the assembly. Athawale campaigned alongside CM Shinde and other leaders, calling for a robust mandate for Shaina NC. The Maharashtra elections are set for November 20, with the vote count scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

