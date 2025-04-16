Madhya Pradesh's Economic Boost: CM Yadav's Digital Disbursements and Women's Empowerment

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made headlines by digitally disbursing over Rs 2,500 crore to beneficiaries through various governmental schemes. A significant portion, Rs 1,552.38 crore, was allocated to the popular Ladli Behna programme, benefitting 1.27 crore women.

Moreover, Rs 340 crore was sent to 56.68 lakh recipients of social security pensions and Rs 57 crore to 25 lakh eligible women for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The move highlights the BJP's commitment to supporting women and social welfare as the state gears up for the 2023 assembly elections.

CM Yadav affirmed the BJP government's resolve to safeguard the interests of mothers, sisters, and daughters, while also advancing plans for women's increased political participation through future legislative reservations. Additionally, developmental projects and employment opportunities, collectively valued at Rs 232 crore, were launched to foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)