Odisha Allocates Rs 423 Crore for Cyclone Dana Relief

The Odisha government has allocated Rs 423 crore for relief efforts following Cyclone Dana. Despite the initial estimated loss of Rs 616.19 crore, immediate compensation efforts focus on aiding affected districts, with a targeted disbursement period of seven days to assist impacted households and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:55 IST
Odisha Allocates Rs 423 Crore for Cyclone Dana Relief
Suresh Pujari, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government has taken decisive action to address the widespread damage caused by Cyclone Dana, allocating Rs 423 crore for relief across the affected districts. This figure, announced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, follows a comprehensive assessment that pegged the damage at Rs 616.19 crore.

In a detailed statement, Minister Pujari emphasized that the loss had been meticulously calculated through reports from various districts and state departments. A supplementary report from the Water Resource Ministry further refined the state's understanding of the financial impact, enabling a strategic response. "After examining all the reports and calculating the admissible amount, the entire disbursement stands at approximately Rs 423 crore. This will be dispatched to the districts by evening," he stated.

District collectors have received orders to ensure that this critical relief reaches the beneficiaries within a stringent seven-day timeline. "We have instructed all collectors to expedite compensation to those affected by the cyclone and subsequent floods," Pujari underscored. In addition, the state vowed to compensate damages to homes and crops, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi having commanded an aerial survey and directed prompt assistance measures. Cyclone Dana, which struck on October 25 with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph, caused extensive infrastructural disruptions, requiring a robust response effort supported by national disaster relief agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

