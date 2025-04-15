MSRTC Finally Completes March Salary Disbursement amidst Financial Struggles

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) disbursed the remaining portion of March salaries to its employees on Tuesday, following a previous payout of just 56% due to financial constraints. This decisive action came after sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously announced the pending salary payments would be made by April 15, a commitment fulfilled by MSRTC. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, newly appointed as the 26th chairman of the MSRTC, reassured employees that future salaries would be disbursed as per schedule on the seventh of each month.

Minister Sarnaik's discussions with the state finance secretary facilitated the release of Rs 120 crore needed for the salaries. The MSRTC, with over 80,000 employees and a fleet exceeding 14,000 buses, serves around 60 lakh passengers daily, solidifying its status as one of India's largest state-owned transport bodies.

