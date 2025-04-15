Left Menu

MSRTC Finally Completes March Salary Disbursement amidst Financial Struggles

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) disbursed the remaining tranche of March salaries to its employees after initially paying only 56% due to financial constraints. This action followed political criticism and intervention from the Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister. MSRTC is one of the largest state-owned transport bodies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:28 IST
MSRTC Finally Completes March Salary Disbursement amidst Financial Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) disbursed the remaining portion of March salaries to its employees on Tuesday, following a previous payout of just 56% due to financial constraints. This decisive action came after sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously announced the pending salary payments would be made by April 15, a commitment fulfilled by MSRTC. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, newly appointed as the 26th chairman of the MSRTC, reassured employees that future salaries would be disbursed as per schedule on the seventh of each month.

Minister Sarnaik's discussions with the state finance secretary facilitated the release of Rs 120 crore needed for the salaries. The MSRTC, with over 80,000 employees and a fleet exceeding 14,000 buses, serves around 60 lakh passengers daily, solidifying its status as one of India's largest state-owned transport bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025