Left Menu

India-Bhutan Ties Strengthened with Darranga ICP Launch

The Immigration Check Post at Darranga, Assam, near the Bhutan border, is set to enhance India-Bhutan relations. Inaugurated by leaders from both nations, this facility boosts regional connectivity and economic growth, leveraging infrastructure improvements to facilitate trade and movement across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:58 IST
India-Bhutan Ties Strengthened with Darranga ICP Launch
New India-Bhutan check post at Land Port Darranga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India-Bhutan relations, the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam's Tamulpur district will be inaugurated this Thursday. Positioned a mere 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, the facility is aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and fueling economic growth.

The event, scheduled to commence at 10:30 am, will see honored guests including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. Spanning 14.5 acres, ICP Darranga is equipped with advanced facilities designed to streamline cross-border travel and trade.

Situated strategically near National Highway 27, the ICP leverages upgraded customs infrastructure in Bhutan, promising efficient operations. This inauguration is a significant stride towards regional interconnectedness, underlining the importance of collaboration in boosting local economies and nurturing bilateral ties.

Linking India's developmental initiatives with Bhutan's industrial rise, mainly via Mottanga, the ICP is poised to accelerate trade. The thriving markets of Samdrup-Jongkhar, synonymous with the 'Samjong' brand, further exemplify the economic and cultural synergy between the two nations.

Aside from being a trade hub, the ICP also functions as an immigration checkpoint, playing an integral role in bolstering the local economy and reinforcing international alliances. Its initiation underscores the commitment to transcending borders to facilitate commerce and movement.

The launch of ICP Darranga stands as an emblem of friendship and shared prosperity, representing a concerted effort to drive economic growth and regional connectivity. As a strategic initiative, it encapsulates the essence of cooperation and mutual growth between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024