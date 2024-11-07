India-Bhutan Ties Strengthened with Darranga ICP Launch

In a significant development for India-Bhutan relations, the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam's Tamulpur district will be inaugurated this Thursday. Positioned a mere 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, the facility is aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and fueling economic growth.

The event, scheduled to commence at 10:30 am, will see honored guests including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. Spanning 14.5 acres, ICP Darranga is equipped with advanced facilities designed to streamline cross-border travel and trade.

Situated strategically near National Highway 27, the ICP leverages upgraded customs infrastructure in Bhutan, promising efficient operations. This inauguration is a significant stride towards regional interconnectedness, underlining the importance of collaboration in boosting local economies and nurturing bilateral ties.

Linking India's developmental initiatives with Bhutan's industrial rise, mainly via Mottanga, the ICP is poised to accelerate trade. The thriving markets of Samdrup-Jongkhar, synonymous with the 'Samjong' brand, further exemplify the economic and cultural synergy between the two nations.

Aside from being a trade hub, the ICP also functions as an immigration checkpoint, playing an integral role in bolstering the local economy and reinforcing international alliances. Its initiation underscores the commitment to transcending borders to facilitate commerce and movement.

The launch of ICP Darranga stands as an emblem of friendship and shared prosperity, representing a concerted effort to drive economic growth and regional connectivity. As a strategic initiative, it encapsulates the essence of cooperation and mutual growth between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)