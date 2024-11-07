Left Menu

President Murmu to Experience Naval Operations on INS Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu will observe Indian Navy's intricate multi-domain operations from onboard the indigenous INS Vikrant. The operations include a range of naval exercises and a flypast, showcasing India's maritime capabilities off the coast of Goa.

Updated: 07-11-2024 09:59 IST
President Murmu to Experience Naval Operations on INS Vikrant
Visual of Indian Navy. (Photo: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to experience the Indian Navy's multi-domain operations firsthand, embarking on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Ministry of Defence announced that the President would witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on November 7, 2024.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will welcome the President at INS Hansa, Goa's Naval Air Station, where she will receive a Ceremonial Guard of Honour comprised of 150 personnel. Following this, President Murmu will embark on her maiden sail aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to observe a wide array of naval exercises.

The scheduled operations showcase surface ship operations, battle actions, submarine exercises, and an air power demonstration, including fighter aircraft and helicopter take-offs and landings on deck, culminating in a compelling flypast by naval aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

