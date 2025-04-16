Goa's Green Initiative: Urban Forests to Combat Air Pollution

The government of Goa has unveiled an ambitious plan to combat urban air pollution and rising temperatures by creating green patches throughout the state. Urban areas will see the installation of urban forests and vertical gardens to enhance greenery and improve environmental conditions.

Minister Vishwajit Rane, after a meeting with civic officials, emphasized the necessity of turning specific locations across the coastal state into vital green lungs. This urban transformation aims to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and promote healthier living environments.

A notable aspect of the plan is the conversion of the historic Sonsodo landfill near Margao town into a flourishing greenspace through the Miyawaki technique, known for its rapid forest growth. Additionally, the Urban Development and Forest Departments will oversee the implementation of vertical gardens to further boost urban greenery.

